Boil water advisory lifted for Igloolik

The territory's department of health announced Friday afternoon that a boil water advisory for the Nunavut community has been lifted.

Advisory was issued due to cloudy water in July

A boil water advisory for the community of Igloolik was lifted Friday. (CBC)

A boil water advisory for the community of Igloolik, Nunavut, has been lifted.

The territory's department of health made the announcement on Friday afternoon. 

The advisory was issued July 18 and was a precautionary measure due to cloudy water. During the advisory, residents were asked to bring all water for consumption to a boil for one minute.

