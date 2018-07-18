Igloolik on boil water advisory

Nunavut's Department of Health has issued a boil water advisory for Igloolik.

The precautionary measure is due to cloudy water, according to the advisory.

All water that is consumed must be brought to a rolling boil for a full minute. This includes: drinking water, infant formulas, juices, ice cubes, water for washing fruits and vegetables, and water for cooking and brushing one's teeth.

Water should be boiled in a pot or kettle unless the kettle has an automatic shut off, according to the advisory.

The Department of Health did not say when the advisory will be lifted.