Igloolik on boil water advisory
The government of Nunavut's Department of Health has issued a boil water advisory for the community of Igloolik.
Nunavut health officials say residents should boil water for a full minute before using
The precautionary measure is due to cloudy water, according to the advisory.
All water that is consumed must be brought to a rolling boil for a full minute. This includes: drinking water, infant formulas, juices, ice cubes, water for washing fruits and vegetables, and water for cooking and brushing one's teeth.
Water should be boiled in a pot or kettle unless the kettle has an automatic shut off, according to the advisory.
The Department of Health did not say when the advisory will be lifted.
