An individual is in RCMP custody after they allegedly armed and barricaded themselves in a home in Igloolik, Nunavut.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, say RCMP in a news release.

Police say neighbouring homes were evacuated to ensure people's safety.

Crisis negotiators, along with Igloolik RCMP and the containment response team, made contact with the person.

"The situation was resolved peacefully," say police in the release.

Police thanked the community for its help during what they call a "dynamic incident."