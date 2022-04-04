Iditarod officials reviewing controversial rule that penalized mushers who sheltered their dogs during race

Iditarod officials are reviewing the controversial rule that led to three mushers being penalized for sheltering their dogs during a storm in the last leg of the 1,000-mile Alaska dog sled race that took place in March.

Among the penalized mushers is Yukon's Michelle Phillips, who encountered high winds, which she estimated were at about 80 to 95 km/h, and decided to shelter her dogs in a cabin along the trail instead of leaving them out in the harsh elements.

Other mushers complained that those who sheltered their dogs broke Rule 37, which states that dogs can only be brought into a shelter to be examined or treated by a race veterinarian. The same rule also states that dogs will not be treated in a cruel or inhumane way, which it defines as "any action or inaction, which causes preventable pain or suffering to a dog."

Phillips was penalized by being dropped one spot, from 17 to 18, in the race. The other two mushers were also penalized.

Phillips said she made the right decision to shelter her dogs and appealed the decision last week. Race officials said they formed a panel to hear the appeal, and will make a ruling within 45 days.

Michelle Phillips waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska, March 5. Phillips and two other mushers were penalized for sheltering their dogs during a fierce winter storm during the race. (Emily Mesner/Anchorage Daily News/AP)

'Fair competition

In the meantime, the race's rules committee is reviewing the rule, according to Iditarod's CEO, Rob Urbach.

He said the rule was originally put in place because some mushers were receiving support from locals along the trail. He thinks the rule was put in place in the '80s.

"The intent of the rule was to ensure fair competition, certainly not to imperil dogs or mushers," said Urbach.

He added that violations of the rule have never been an issue until this year's race, despite the fact there have been several storms over the years.

However, Urbach conceded that the storm Phillips was in "may have been unique given geography, intensity and duration."

He said that rules in all sports are living documents and that when new information comes along, rules can be changed to improve the sport.

"I really believe this situation will provide such a moment of enlightenment," said Urbach.

He said that while the Iditarod has come under criticism for the decision, he "strongly" stands by the quality of the care race dogs get at the race.

"All of our dogs are EKG and blood tested and on a regular basis," said Urbach. "They live extraordinarily long lives. They have very few instances of the cancer, metabolic issues or orthopedic issues that the normal dog population would have."

He said compassionate dog care is a core value of the Iditarod community and that until now, the rule on sheltering hadn't been a problem.

"We recognize that it is a problem now, and we are addressing it," he said.