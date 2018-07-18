Skip to Main Content
Iceberg looming over Greenland village spotted from space

An iceberg that drifted perilously close to a remote Greenland village is so big that it can be seen from space.

Village residents moved to higher ground over concerns that 10 million tonne iceberg might break apart

The satellite image, which was captured by Sentinel-2A on July 9 and provided by European Space Agency (ESA), shows a huge iceberg perilously close to the village of Innaarsuit on the west coast of Greenland. If the berg breaks apart, waves resulting from the falling ice could wash away parts of the village. (ESA)

The European Space Agency (ESA) released an image Tuesday showing the giant iceberg just off the coast of Innaarsuit. 

A giant iceberg is looming over Innaarsuit. Village residents were moved to higher ground last week. (Nuka Møller)

Dozens of residents were evacuated from the village to higher ground last week due to concerns the nearly 10 million tonne iceberg might break apart and produce waves large enough to wash away low-lying buildings. 

The image captured July 9 by ESA's Sentinel-2 satellites shows several other large icebergs in the vicinity. 

Separately, Greenland's broadcaster, KNR, published video taken by a local resident showing a time lapse of the iceberg drifting past the village.

KNR reported that strong winds and elevated tides moved the iceberg northward, away from the harbour, over the weekend.

