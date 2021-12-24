Skip to Main Content
Ice roads to Dettah and Tulita now open

The Dettah ice road which connects Yellowknife and Dettah, and the Mackenzie ice road at Tulita which connects the community to Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake, officially opened.

Season start for two popular ice roads matches 20-year opening average

A photo of the Dettah ice road in 2019. The road officially opened for the season on Dec. 24, 2021. (Steve Silva/CBC)

Two popular ice roads in the N.W.T. officially opened on Friday.

The N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure tweeted at 10:22 a.m. the Mackenzie River ice road at Tulita opened to vehicles weighing 5,000 kilograms or less. 

The Mackenzie River ice road connects the Sahtú to the Dehcho. 

The Dettah ice road will open to vehicles up to 5,000 kilograms, the Department of Infrastructure announced.

Its opening connects the communities of Yellowknife and Dettah, giving residents an alternative, and quicker, route.

The start of Dettah ice road season matches the 20-year average of Dec. 24 being opening day, according to the Department of Infrastructure website. 

The Mackenzie River ice road at Tulita nearly matched it's 20-year average, with Dec. 25 being the typical opening day.

