Dettah ice road may open by end of next week, says N.W.T. government

The ice road between Yellowknife and Dettah, N.W.T., may be open by the end of next week, according to the territory's Department of Infrastructure.

The most recent ice testing was conducted Thursday, when it was determined that the ice was thick enough to start initial construction, said department spokesperson Jennifer Lukas in an email.

Lukas said that if weather permits, crews will start clearing snow Friday. It will take at least a few days to build the road, she said.

"If all goes well, we anticipate being able to open the ice crossing by the end of next week," wrote Lukas.

Last year, the Dettah ice road opened on Jan. 11, a date that tied a decades-old record. The latest it had opened prior to 2019 was Jan. 11, 2000.

According to the department, the 20-year average opening and closing dates are Dec. 23 and April 16, but in the past several years, the season has been shorter.

The road was open for longest period of time in 1995 and 1996, at 140 days; in 2017 and 2019, it was open for the fewest days, at 91.

The department warns the public that it's illegal to drive on the ice road until it's officially open — and asks people to stay away from the construction area until then.