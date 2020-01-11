Ice road to Dettah, N.W.T., matches late opening record for 2nd year in a row

The ice road between Yellowknife and Dettah, N.W.T. opened Saturday, matching a record for the latest ever opening for the busy road for the second time in a row.

The ice road connects the road-linked community of Dettah with the territorial capital via a shorter route over Yellowknife Bay.

The territory's Department of Infrastructure announced the road was open to vehicles up to 5,000 kilograms Saturday morning.

Did you know that it can be TOO COLD to build an ice road? Recent extreme cold temperatures are not easy on our machines or workers, and can impact opening dates and weight restrictions. Check Twitter and our highway conditions map for the most up to date road conditions. —@GNWT_INF

That matches last year's opening date of Jan. 11, which tied the latest opening ever recorded on Jan. 11, 2000. The department keeps records of the road's opening and closing dates going back to 1993.

The road's season has been getting shorter in the past five years.

This time, it wasn't high temperatures but a frigid cold snap that delayed the opening, according to a release from the department.