Ice jam breaks near Dawson City, another evacuation underway

Emergency officials in Yukon say a tactical evacuation is underway once again at Rock Creek near Dawson City, after an ice jam on the Klondike River broke.

Officials sent out an advisory early Friday afternoon saying that the ice jam at Henderson Corner had broken and that water levels may rise quickly in Rock Creek "and surrounding areas."

Another advisory soon followed saying a tactical evacuation was underway downstream at Rock Creek. The evacuation is a recommendation, and not an order.

Evacuees are being told to report to the Dawson City Arena parking lot. People who need help to evacuate their properties can call the local fire chief at 867-689-8115. Evacuees can also register with Emergency Social Services at 867-332-4597.

Ice jams on the Klondike have been causing trouble for local residents all week, with floodwaters in the valley forcing some properties to be evacuated days ago, and even closing the highway for a time.

A Yukon government spokesperson said on Thursday that there were at least 32 people who had left their properties this week and were staying in Dawson hotels.

Friday's advisory states that the flood warning for the Klondike remains in effect, and that people are asked to avoid the Henderson Corner and Rock Creek areas.

It says water may go up and down over the next few days as the ice jams continue to break up.