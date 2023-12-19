Wildfire in Ibex Valley was caused by 2 people doing target practice, says Yukon fire marshal

A large wildfire that prompted an evacuation alert in the Yukon's Ibex Valley this summer was caused by two people doing target practice, the territory's fire marshal has found.

According to the investigation from the fire marshal, released on Tuesday, the blaze was ruled to be human-caused, and accidental.

Fire marshal Devin Bailey said the fire was a result of a ThunderShot brand explosive used for target practice in recreational shooting.

"There were two individuals in a gravel pit shooting at the targets from a distance," he said.

According to the investigation report, ThunderShot is readily available at stores in the Yukon. It notes that while there are no restrictions on how much a person can buy, a firearms or pyrotechnic licence is required for purchasing.

The pair were practicing on July 8, in the midst of a heatwave in southern Yukon. They had been practicing shooting at a variety of targets, but sometime after 4 p.m. when one of them hit the ThunderShot container with a bullet "it exploded in a different capacity than seen at other times," according to the report, and a fire broke out.

The investigation further notes that they initially tried to put the fire out on their own but weren't successful so they called 911 to report the incident and stayed on the scene.

Bailey said both people expressed remorse and because they did their best to put the fire out, reported it, and cooperated with the investigation, they will not be charged.

"After the fire ignited, the individuals responsible did everything that they should under the legislation and there's nothing illegal that was done," he said.

With hot, dry and windy weather conditions, the fire grew enough to prompt an evacuation alert to be issued the next day for nearby residents. The alert was in place for eight days.

Fortunately, rain helped pause the fire's growth while firefighters built a guard around the perimeter.

Twenty firefighters were brought in from Nova Scotia to help, and the fire was declared as being "held" on July 16, with no injuries or property damage.

The Takhini Bridge wildfire investigation was done in partnership with the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations.

In a written statement, fire marshal Devin Bailey warned residents to be careful in the years ahead.

"While the fire was accidental, we urge people to be cautious and avoid the use of exploding targets during the wildfire season, especially in hot, dry and windy conditions," he said.