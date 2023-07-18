Evacuation alert lifted for Yukon's Ibex Valley as crews work to extinguish wildfire

An evacuation alert has been lifted for the Yukon's Ibex Valley, as firefighters continue to battle the Takhini Bridge wildfire.

The alert was issued on July 9 as the wildfire was growing, west of Whitehorse. The fire is currently being held at about 1546 hectares, and is surrounded by a dozer guard that was constructed last week.

Also on Monday, a group of Nova Scotia firefighters joined the effort on the Takhini Bridge fire. The 20-person crew arrived on the weekend and are stationed at Hidden Valley Elementary school.

"This is different terrain than we're used to," said Nova Scotia firefighter Emilie Rossignol on Tuesday morning.

"We haven't walked up any mountains yet, but we never know."

Rossignol said the crews are putting in long days — beginning with breakfast at 7 a.m., and ending with dinner at about 8 p.m. She said she's grateful to be able to help out while local firefighters get some much-needed rest.

"It's a sad time to be coming [to the Yukon] ... But it was nice to be able to come help and see this part of Canada — 'cause I probably wouldn't come this far any other time," she said.

The Takhini Bridge fire continues to receive a "full response" according to wildfire officials. On Monday, there were 54 firefighters assigned to the effort, with four helicopters and an incident management team.

Yukon fire information officer Mike Fancie said firefighters have been executing a long-term plan to extinguish the fire, starting with the guard built last week around the perimeter.

"Now the work is beginning to create a 100-foot line inside of that guard, and then working off of that guard to continue moving in towards the middle of the fire," Fancie said.

"Because of its location in the Ibex Valley, we really want to make sure this fire is out."

James MacKinnon, the agency representative for the Nova Scotia firefighters, said his crew are prepared for long days and hard work.

"That's part of being a wildland firefighter," he said.

MacKinnon said Nova Scotia was dealing with some serious wildfires earlier in the season, and also received a lot of help from elsewhere.

"We're grateful that the wildfire situation in Nova Scotia has subsided for now and that we're able to provide Yukon with 20 highly-trained firefighters," he said.

"Here we are kind of replaying that favour to the Yukon government, to the people of Yukon."