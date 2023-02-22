Former Nunavut RCMP detachment commander takes the stand in his own defence

RCMP Cpl. Ian Crowe testified Wednesday in his own defence in the Nunavut Court of Justice.

Crowe is on trial for assaulting a man in Sanirajak, Nunavut, during an arrest in June of 2020. At the time, Crowe was the RCMP's detachment commander in the community.

Crowe said that the man suffered a gash on his face above the eye and scratches and cuts on his hands and knuckles because he resisted arrest. He also said the man was injured because he was on the ground during the arrest.

That contradicts testimony heard Tuesday from the only other officer present at the time of the arrest, Tyson Richard.

Richard testified, under oath, that he witnessed Crowe repeatedly smash the victim's head into the gravel outside the RCMP station in Sanirajak.

Richard was subjected to a vigorous cross-examination by defence lawyer Robb Beeman.

Crown lawyer Leo Lane is prosecuting the case. Justice Susan Charlesworth is presiding over the trial.

The trial continues Thursday with closing arguments.