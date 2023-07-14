Wildfire expected to affect visibility on the N.W.T.'s Highway 3

Drivers between Yellowknife and Behchokǫ, N.W.T.,̀ can expect to see smoke due to a wildfire burning near Highway 3.

N.W.T. Fire says lightning sparked the fire in late June and it has burned about 6,000 hectares. It is currently burning about two kilometres west of Awry Lake, about 15 kilometres from the highway.

"Tanker action has so far been ineffective," reads an update from N.W.T. Fire.

Crews are now focused on protecting power lines and preventing growth toward the highway.

So far, the fire has not caused any road closures and neither community is at risk.

Overall, there are 84 active fires in the territory on Friday, including three new ones in the past 24 hours.

One was in Yellowknife, near Canadian Tire. The city's fire department put it out. N.W.T. Fire says kids playing with matches caused the fire.

Lightning sparked a fire on the Slave River, 23 kilometres west of Fort Resolution.

The fire is "tucked on land surrounded by a bend in the river on three sides," according to N.W.T. Fire.

It adds that the community is not currently at risk.

"Very active fires and strong winds mean residents in Yellowknife, Behchoko, Tulita, Fort Resolution and Fort Smith can expect ash and smoke going into the weekend," reads the update.

The line to report wildfires has also been down since July 12. Residents who want to report fire or smoke should call the Wildfire Public Information line at 867-445-5484.