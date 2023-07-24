Residents await return to homes, cabins on N.W.T. Highway 3 after wildfire size quadruples

It's unclear when residents will be able to return to their homes and cabins on Highway 3 between Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife.

Residents between kilometres 256 and 290 were ordered to head to nearby communities over the weekend after a wildfire burned toward the highway.

Mike Westwick, a fire information officer with the territorial government, said crews have started planned burns west of Stagg River to try and limit the fire's growth toward Behchokǫ̀.

"There's a lot of operations going on, burning out around those structures and the like. We really want to make sure that all of this is done safely," he said.

In a matter of days, the fire quadrupled in size, last being mapped at more than 63,000 hectares.

The fire reached within two kilometres of the highway at its nearest point, but there's been no reported structure damage so far.

"When you have something that large, you're primarily going to be using indirect tactics," said Westwick. "Ignition operations is a good example of this, and [in] this particular instance it's being done a significant distance away from the fire itself."

Despite the size, he said neither Behchoko nor Yellowknife is at risk and urged residents to keep an eye on the territory's highway conditions page to stay up to date with any closures.

As for when residents can return, Westwick said staff are reassessing the risk daily.

"It's a very difficult situation for folks who have had to leave their homes as a result of this, and we'll certainly be updating frequently on when it will be safe to return."

Fires near Taltson Dam

About 20 more fires started over the weekend across the territory.

Westwick said none of them are near cabins or communities.

Three fires are burning between eight and 15 kilometres to the west of the Taltson Dam.

Westwick said crews are considering planned burns near the west bank of the Taltson River to protect hydro infrastructure in the area.

He said a "very large fire", which has been burning to the north of Fort Smith since early July, is expected to merge with those near the Taltson.

Fort Smith is not considered at risk for the time being.