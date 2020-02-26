Ivakkak dog race set to continue after death of participant Tuesday morning

The annual Ivakkak husky dog race will continue on Thursday morning after one of its racers died on Tuesday.

The race started in the Nunavik town of Kangirsuk Tuesday morning, but was stopped after about an hour, according to a news release from the Makivik Corporation.

Willia Qullialuk, 24, of Kangiqsujuaq, Nunavik, has been identified as the musher who died. His body was brought back to Kangirsuk.

A photo of the contestants for the Ivakkak 2020 race, posted by the organization to Facebook on Feb. 24, 2020. Willia Qullialuk, bottom right corner, was contestant 7. (Ivakkak 2020/Facebook)

Seven teams had reached across the bay Tuesday when one of the teams initiated their emergency inReach device requesting assistance. It also called the local first responders.

An emergency response crew was deployed shortly after receiving the signal. Medical attendants performed resuscitative measures but were unable to revive him.

The organization said it is still too early to communicate the cause of death, but noted it was not a racing accident that lead to the death.

His body will be sent for autopsy.

Willia Qullialuk in a 2015 Facebook photo shortly after recieving a heart transplant in Montreal. Qullialuk, 24, died during the annual Ivakkak husky dog race Tuesday near Kangirsuk, Nunavik. (Willia Qullialuk/Facebook)

Makivik's vice-president of economic development Maggie Emudluk, who oversees the annual Ivakkak Race, passed on condolences to the man's relatives including his mother, Luuku Qullialuk, as well as immediate family and relatives and to his girlfriend in Kangiqsujuaq​.

"There has never been an incident like this in all years since Ivakkak started in 2001," said Emudluk in a written statement.

"The mushers and their support crew had an emotional meeting together in Kangirsuk last night. They prayed together, talked together and decided together to continue with the race."

Emudluk noted Luuku Qullialuk gave the blessing for the race to continue in memory and honour of her son and that she and her husband said they would like to be at the finish line in Kangiqsujuaq in a couple weeks to see the mushers arrive.