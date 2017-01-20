Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo won't seek re-election

Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo will not seek re-election in the upcoming federal election.

"I appreciate very much the encouragement and support I have received from Nunavummiut all across the territory over the past months. But after much consideration, I have made the decision to leave public life," Tootoo, an Independent MP, said in a statement issued Tuesday morning.

"I want to thank my family, friends and Parliamentary colleagues who helped me through a difficult period in my life. With their support I have grown and healed, and I believe I am a better person for it."

Elected as a Liberal, Tootoo served as minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard before resigning from cabinet and caucus in May of 2016. He said at the time he was taking time to seek addictions treatment.

Later that summer, Tootoo made a public apology after allegations arose that he had an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer.

"I made a mistake and regrettably engaged in a consensual but inappropriate relationship, and that is why I resigned," he told the CBC in August 2016. "I am ashamed, and I apologize to all involved, especially the people of Nunavut. I am deeply sorry."

Tootoo was first elected to the House of Commons in 2015. Before that, he served as a member of the Nunavut Legislative Assembly from 1999 to 2013.

Tootoo taking part in Canada Day festivities in Iqaluit in 2017. (Hunter Tootoo via Twitter)

In his statement Tuesday, Tootoo affirmed his commitment to helping Nunavut prosper.

"To all Nunavummiut, I think you know how much I love our territory. My commitment to Nunavut will never waver," he said.

"Wherever the next path in my life leads I will continue to work for a sustainable economy that will secure a prosperous future for Nunavut."