Alaska hunter seriously injured after bear, rock fall on him

Alaska State Police say the hunter was struck by a rock and the bear after he shot it. It's not known how big the bear was.

Bear tumbled down slope, dislodging rock which struck 28-year-old William McCormick

The Associated Press ·
In this file photo from August 2015, a grizzly bear looks up from foraging, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. A hunter is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a rock and the bear he shot, which tumbled down a slope. (Becky Bohrer/The Associated Press)

A hunter sustained life-threatening injuries after a bear he shot tumbled down a slope, dislodging rocks.

McCormick was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Anchorage Saturday.

McCormick and his hunting partner, 19-year-old Zachary Tennyson, are army soldiers stationed at Alaska's Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

McCormick is a specialist and Tennyson is a private first class. Tennyson was not injured.

