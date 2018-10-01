Alaska hunter seriously injured after bear, rock fall on him
Alaska State Police say the hunter was struck by a rock and the bear after he shot it. It's not known how big the bear was.
Bear tumbled down slope, dislodging rock which struck 28-year-old William McCormick
A hunter sustained life-threatening injuries after a bear he shot tumbled down a slope, dislodging rocks.
Alaska State Police say 28-year-old William McCormick was struck by a rock and the bear. It's not known how big the bear was.
McCormick was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Anchorage Saturday.
McCormick and his hunting partner, 19-year-old Zachary Tennyson, are army soldiers stationed at Alaska's Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
McCormick is a specialist and Tennyson is a private first class. Tennyson was not injured.
