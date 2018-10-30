Nunavut's former premier asks for harassment review of health department

Nunavut's former premier Paul Quassa asked for a review of workplace harassment in the health department in the legislature yesterday.

CBC reported Monday that Nunavut's former chief medical officer of health complained of bullying and harassment in the health department, while she was employed there.

Quassa wanted to know what Health Minister George Hickes planned to do about the allegation. Hickes is also the minister of finance, and as finance minister he will be responsible for the standalone department of human resources when it is re-created.

"We all know that this is not the first time we have heard the of word toxic within this government and it's very disheartening to hear," Quassa said.

'We've not seen that spike'

Hickes said there is currently no plan in the works to investigate the workplace environment at the Department of Health.

"We follow the number of complaints that departments are given," he said.

"Where there's a ... higher number than normal or even a spike in the data, we would definitely do a review to see what the source of those concerns are. We've not seen that spike."

He encouraged anyone who feels harassed to report their concerns to their supervisor, or take complaints up the chain if necessary. Employees can also report their concerns to the ethics officer.

George Hickes is Nunavut's minister of health and finance. He will be responsible for the new Department of Human Resources when it is created. (Nick Murray/CBC)

If a harassment review is still necessary, once the human resources department is up and running, Hickes said he would support it at that time.

The to-be-created department is also supposed to undertake a review of sexual harassment policies across the government of Nunavut, as promised by Premier Joe Savikataaq.

HR department expected early 2019

The human resources department is tentatively going to be created on April 1, Hickes said.

Human resources was folded into the Departments of Finance and Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs in 2013, but there was broad support from this Legislative Assembly to take it out from under that umbrella again, Hickes said.

A consulting firm was hired to interview government employees and others about how to do that. Hickes said the firm has submitted its report to the government, which is now reviewing it.

It could look a lot like the old department, but many options are being considered, said Hickes.

"Realistically, probably [this is] the most critical department when we're talking about dealing with capacity issues across the departments ... and a representative public service," he said.