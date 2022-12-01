Hudson Bay communities find common ground at regional summit

Hudson Bay and James Bay are among Canada's best-known geographic landmarks, but according to a gathering of local leaders, the region is one of the least-studied and most poorly-funded in the country.

The Hudson Bay Consortium, meeting this week, hopes to change that.

The group is made up of representatives from Hudson Bay and James Bay communities, as well as regional Inuit and Cree organizations. They're participating in a three-day summit in Montreal that wraps on Thursday.

"We're very easily divided within our boundaries and our jurisdictions and we fall short when we need to collaborate and we need to be united," said Adamie Alaku, vice president of Makivik Corporation, at the summit.

"A lot of the issues and concerns that we have are very similar you know, we are all linked with the connection to our environment, the land, the water, the sea, the ice."

A person on a snowmobile heads towards Hudson Bay in Inukjuak, Quebec. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The first Hudson Bay Summit was held in Montreal four years ago, involving 27 communities, and the consortium was formed out of that. The focus was on "coordinating research in the region, planning for protected areas and coastal restoration," and "facilitating self-determination," according to the 51-page summit report.

Consortium chair Ryan Barry says the group is now developing a five-year strategic plan, to help develop the region's economic potential.

"The idea is to take the priorities of communities and turn them into action. To talk about funding programs and tools that can help to support communities in doing that," Barry said.

He said the plan will show how other groups or organizations can be involved and support community-led initiatives.