How do you spot and stop a bully? Yellowknife therapist explains

Sometimes bullying can be obvious to spot — like a child calling another child names. But it can take more subtle forms among adults and it can be tricky to overcome.

Jessica Bruhn, a child and family counsellor who runs Re-Creation Healing, a private practice in Yellowknife, spoke with CBC's Lawrence Nayally, host of The Trail's End, on how to spot and stop a bully.

"Bullying can be pretty obvious when we're younger," Bruhn explained.

"It can be seen in children and youth through teasing that goes a little bit too far.... Bullying can be described as any kind of exchange where there is an imbalance of power."

But it can look a little different as we age, she said.

"Adults can bully one another, especially in the workplace."

Bruhn says some adults describe it as feeling as though they were intimidated, manipulated or undermined within their professional life.

She said bullying from adults can also be seen in relationship settings and escalate to physical violence.

Bruhn says people may bully others as a way to get their power back. (CBC)

Taking power back the wrong way

But where does bullying come from? Bruhn says it's borne out of several sources.

While all experiences are unique, she says, based on some psychological research, it can stem from people who are so desperate to take power from another person or group that has been bullying them.

"The group that did the first bullying, if you will, the instigators, are usually facing some pretty tough times at home, difficult dynamics that create fear and insecurity within their own kind of internal world," Bruhn said.

She's even experienced workplace bullying herself. A few years ago, at a previous practice she worked at, her boss was prone to bullying employees, she said. On one occasion, she said the boss had tried intimidating her using body language, like not sitting down when entering her office and blocking the door, just to get an answer over why she came a few minutes late.

"So you can see the sophistication of adult bullying tactics as people grow older. It's a lot more cerebral. It's a lot more indirect. It's a lot more insidious," Bruhn said.

Backwards connection

Another form of bullying, which can seem more complex, is called "backwards connection," where the more someone is able to get under another's skin or invalidate them, the more they feel close to the person.

"Sometimes in adult families, that's the closest of connection a lot of family members have to one another for a variety of reasons," Bruhn said.

She says that can oftentimes happen when parents, grandparents, cousins, aunts or uncles are raising children far away from the rest of the family.

"So when they do get together, it's often like a shortcut, a way to hijack emotional intimacy by getting into that kind of verbal or even physical roughhousing or that kind of tearing each other down," Bruhn explained.

"But if that's the only example that a child, youth or adult sees ... to form and maintain social connections, they're at a distinct disadvantage when they enter other scenarios where they're asked to call upon cooperative play, imaginative play or cooperative discussions ... if you're an adult."

One good defence against bullies is to ask them questions, says Bruhn. Always remember that the person doing the bullying is likely not doing well themselves. (Getty Images)

Ask questions

She says the best defence is to be aware of your strength, and within an adult world especially, to remain as emotionally neutral and centred as possible.

Bruhn says asking the bully questions can sometimes help too.

For example, if a bully makes a demeaning comment, you could ask, "what do you mean by that?"

"Ask them as many clarifying questions as you can.… They can become quite uncomfortable, and they'll just stop."

She says it's also important to keep in mind that the person doing the bullying is likely not doing well themselves.

"Something's happening to make them think that trying to take personal power back through ... undermining or diminishing the personal power of another person is a good idea. And that's pretty distorted thinking," she said.

"I'm always very encouraging of people that want to change, and want to come and take back their personal power instead of trying to strip it from others to feel good about themselves or to stabilize their emotions."

She says it's never too late — there's no age limit when it comes to trying to change.