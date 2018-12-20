Skip to Main Content
How the N.W.T. government's 'Donnie Days' came to be
Video

How the N.W.T. government's 'Donnie Days' came to be

On Friday, workers for the N.W.T. government will receive a benefit unique across Canada - mandatory leave with pay. CBC North social media editor John Last takes a look into how 'Donnie Days' came to be.
On Friday, workers for the N.W.T. government will receive a benefit unique across Canada - mandatory leave with pay. CBC North social media editor John Last takes a look into how 'Donnie Days' came to be. 1:22
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|