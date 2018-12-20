How the N.W.T. government's 'Donnie Days' came to be
Video
How the N.W.T. government's 'Donnie Days' came to be
On Friday, workers for the N.W.T. government will receive a benefit unique across Canada - mandatory leave with pay. CBC North social media editor John Last takes a look into how 'Donnie Days' came to be.
On Friday, workers for the N.W.T. government will receive a benefit unique across Canada - mandatory leave with pay. CBC North social media editor John Last takes a look into how 'Donnie Days' came to be. 1:22