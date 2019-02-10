QUIZ
How much do you know about Canada's 3 territories?
Practically everyone who lives in Canada’s three territories has heard these types of questions before: Do you live in an igloo? Is it dark all the time? Are there any roads up there? Let's see how much you really know!
Test your knowledge of Yukon, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories
Practically everyone who lives in Canada's three territories has heard these types of questions before:
Do you live in an igloo? Is it dark all the time? Are there any roads up there?
CBC North decided to test Canadians' knowledge of the three territories. Give it a try!
Do you have questions about the three territories? Let us know. Email katherine.barton@cbc.ca
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.