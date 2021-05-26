Skip to Main Content
Federal government set to make 'major' announcement about housing in Tulita

Details are scarce, but the federal government said it will make an announcement Wednesday morning around 10:15 a.m. MT in an online news conference.

MP Michael McLeod and Douglas Yallee, mayor of Tulita, are set to make the announcement at 10:15 MT

Northwest Territories MP Michael McLeod will be making the announcement with Tulita's mayor, Douglas Yallee, on Wednesday morning. (Hilary Bird/CBC)

The federal government is set to make a "major" announcement related to housing in Tulita, N.W.T., on Wednesday morning.

According to a brief news release, the announcement will include Member of Parliament Michael McLeod and the mayor of Tulita, Douglas Yallee.

The announcement is set to begin 10:15 a.m. MT in an online news conference with reporters. No other details were released.

now