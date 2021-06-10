Public asked to avoid Yellowknife's Glick Court area after house fire Thursday morning

Plumes of smoke rose near École St. Joseph School in Yellowknife after a house fire erupted at a Glick Court residence.

Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, the Yellowknife fire department received a call for a structure fire on the residential street, according to a news release form the city.

As of noon, the city said fire crews along with Municipal Enforcement Division were on the scene.

Yellowknife's fire department responded to a house fire Thursday morning on Glick Court. (Hannah Paulson/CBC)

The public is asked to avoid the area and plan an alternate route, if necessary, to allow access for emergency vehicles and operations.

No injuries have been reported.

An update will be provided by the city when more information becomes available.