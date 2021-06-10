Public asked to avoid Yellowknife's Glick Court area after house fire Thursday morning
Plumes of smoke were seen in Yellowknife after a house fire on Glick Court. Fire crews were called at about just after 11 a.m. Thursday.
No injuries have been reported
Plumes of smoke rose near École St. Joseph School in Yellowknife after a house fire erupted at a Glick Court residence.
Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, the Yellowknife fire department received a call for a structure fire on the residential street, according to a news release form the city.
As of noon, the city said fire crews along with Municipal Enforcement Division were on the scene.
The public is asked to avoid the area and plan an alternate route, if necessary, to allow access for emergency vehicles and operations.
No injuries have been reported.
An update will be provided by the city when more information becomes available.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?