Man with ALS dead after Yellowknife house fire

A man with ALS is dead after a house fire in Yellowknife Friday night around 9 p.m.

Fire fighters, ambulances and municipal enforcement responded to a house fire at 5612 51A Avenue near J. H. Sissons school. A resident of the house, Andrew Debogorski, is believed to be dead.

His father, Alex Debogorski, was on the History Channel's show, Ice Road Truckers. On his official Facebook page, a post states, "I'm asking all of my friends and fans for a prayer. My son Andrew who has ALS has passed away when his house caught fire. His wife and two children are safe."

A house in Yellowknife caught fire Friday night around 9 p.m. (Sidney Cohen/CBC)

Andrew Debogorski was diagnosed with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease that in most cases has a life expectancy of between two and five years.

CBC North interviewed Andrew Debogorski in July 2017 after he received his diagnosis. He spoke about the support of family, friends and his community that helped him maintain a positive attitude.

"You have heard the age-old adage, what's the point of living a long miserable life?" he said. "I might be gone five years from now, and that's a possibility, so why would I be sad?"

Witness and CBC employee Matthew Martin said he saw fire fighters bring a man out of the building on a stretcher. As well, he heard an explosion come from inside the building.

There were at least three fire trucks and multiple Municipal Enforcement vehicles on scene.