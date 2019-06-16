Morning house fire in Norman Wells destroys log home

A house caught on fire and was torn down in Norman Wells, N.W.T., on Sunday morning.

Fire crews were on scene and fighting the fire as of 7:30 a.m., according to a local resident.

"As I was driving toward Esso on the main road, I saw smoke," said Wing Sham who was on his way to work. "I thought it was something out of the ordinary."

Sham said fire crews were already on scene, fighting a fire at a log home. He said he also saw crews "banging on the second house next door" and woke up the neighbour.

Local resident Wing Sham says by 9 a.m., the home was excavated. (Submitted by Wing Sham)

Sham said he spoke to one of the neighbours who told him that everybody seemed to have got out safely.

"I heard nobody was hurt," said Sham.

Sham said by 9 a.m., excavators were on scene and the fire seemed to be out.

"It's all in a pile," said Sham. "They knocked it down."

Norman Wells Mayor Frank Pope confirmed a home caught on fire Sunday. Pope said he didn't have any more information and said he was on his way to a briefing with emergency crews as of 2 p.m. local time.