Emergency crews respond to house fire in Hay River, N.W.T.

Firefighters in Hay River, N.W.T., were called to a house fire on John Mapes Crescent early Friday evening.

The house showed visible flames and heavy smoke, and the entire street was blocked off to traffic as of about 6:30 p.m.

An officer on scene told CBC News the fire started around 6 p.m. and there were people in the house at the time.

Four fire trucks are on scene with a fifth on standby, which the officer said is the entire Hay River fleet.

Firefighters were concerned the fire could spread to more houses.

As of about 7 p.m., firefighters managed to put the fire out, but most of the roof was destroyed by the flames.