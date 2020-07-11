Emergency crews respond to house fire in Hay River, N.W.T.
Firefighters in Hay River, N.W.T., were called to a house fire on John Mapes Crescent early Friday evening.
The house showed visible flames and heavy smoke, and the entire street was blocked off to traffic as of about 6:30 p.m.
An officer on scene told CBC News the fire started around 6 p.m. and there were people in the house at the time.
Four fire trucks are on scene with a fifth on standby, which the officer said is the entire Hay River fleet.
Firefighters were concerned the fire could spread to more houses.
As of about 7 p.m., firefighters managed to put the fire out, but most of the roof was destroyed by the flames.
With files from Anna Desmarais
