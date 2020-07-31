Hot, hazy weather in store for N.W.T., Nunavut over August long weekend
Heat warnings have been in place through the N.W.T. since Thursday
The August long weekend is here, and I for one am excited for three days of summertime fun. And the long weekend comes with an extra dose of summer — because, it's getting hot out there.
Heat warnings have been in place through the N.W.T. since Thursday, with temperatures set to soar into the low 30s throughout the weekend. Temperatures in the Kitikmeot and Kivalliq regions of Nunavut also look to push into the high 20s through Monday.
Our weather maker here is a ridge of high pressure, which is bringing hot, dry air from west to east, spiking those thermometers as it goes.
The brunt of this pattern in the upper atmosphere will hang out over the Mackenzie River and the southern N.W.T. through to Monday, as well as moving through the Kitikmeot and Kivalliq.
Along with this, hazy conditions continue to linger through the Canadian territories from smoke in Siberia. So, expect your August long weekend to be some hot temperatures with a dash of grey skies — but a whole lot of fun regardless.
Be cautious of the heat
It's not uncommon for temperatures to elicit a warning.
In the N.W.T., heat warnings are issued when daytime high temperatures will be over 29 C and lows over 14 C.
While no official warning criteria exists in Nunavut, special weather statements are made when temperatures will be well above what's seasonal — in this case, 10-15 degrees above normal.
It is good to know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness, such as fatigue, changes in sweating, dehydration, headaches or nausea.
Make sure you cool down, drink plenty of water, and stay safe and healthy this long weekend.
