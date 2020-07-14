$100K in bursaries available to N.W.T. students impacted by COVID-19

A new bursary is offering $5,000 to Northwest Territories students whose post-secondary education has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, the Hotıì ts'eeda research support unit will be awarding $100,000 in bursaries, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Hotıì ts'eeda is a research support unit funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. It's hosted by the Tłı̨chǫ Government and governed primarily by Northwest Territories Indigenous governments.

The Ełets'àts'eedıı bursary is intended for students whose studies are related to health and wellness, which aligns with Hotıì ts'eeda's mandate to foster research and training in health and wellness.

"Ełets'àts'eedıı" means "support each other" in the Tłıchǫ language.

Students will need to explain how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their ability to continue their studies and how the bursary would help them continue.

'We want to help if we can'

John B. Zoe, Hotıì ts'eeda's governing council chair, said in the news release that there are many different ways the pandemic has impacted students, including accessing technology for distance learning or challenges with child care.

"We do not know all the barriers students may face, but we want to help if we can," Zoe said in the release. "We need to ensure that N.W.T. students can continue their educational path. It is important to the future of the territory."

To get the full $5,000, the applicants need to show they're registered in both fall and winter semesters. Students with children will be able to access an additional amount up to $2,000.

Eligible applicants must:

Provide proof they are an N.W.T. resident. (Though they can be attending school anywhere.)

Provide proof of full-time enrolment at a designated post-secondary educational institution or program.

Be in a program that leads to a licence, certificate, diploma, or degree that fulfils Hotıì ts'eeda's mandate of fostering research or training in health and wellness.

Demonstrate that they have been negatively financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release said priority will be given to Indigenous residents; applicants who identify as First Nation, Inuvialuit, or Métis must provide proof of membership.