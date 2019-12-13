New program aims to connect Indigenous children in care with their families, culture

The Yukon government and the Council of Yukon First Nations say they are working together on a new program that aims to reunite children in foster care with their families or, at the very least, their culture.

The initiative, called Honouring Connections, has the Yukon government work with the First Nation of the child in care to develop a cultural connection plan for that child.

Youth who can't be reconnected with their immediate or extended family will still be connected to their community and culture.

Leeann Kayseas, acting director of Family Children's Services, said work has already been done to set this initiative in motion.

"Essentially, we've gone through the process of reviewing each and every single child that's in continuing care and providing whatever information the First Nations need in able to move forward in taking those steps to have children return to their community in some capacity."

The initiative, launched in January, is also aimed at reducing the number of Indigenous children in care. As of October, 83 per cent of children in care were Indigenous.

"We will continue to work toward a goal of enabling 14 Yukon First Nations to participate in the process to keep children and youth in their home communities and out of our care system," said Pauline Frost, Yukon's health minister.

Peter Johnston, Council of Yukon First Nations grand chief, said this program will have an impact on how the youth grow up.

"The more that children have the opportunity to know who they are and where they've come from ... the more that they grow up with that responsibility, that accountability to the world."