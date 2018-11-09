Man killed in Pond Inlet, RCMP say it's a homicide

RCMP in Pond Inlet, Nunavut, have confirmed that there was a homicide in the community on Friday.

Police say a 23-year-old man was killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 9 and a suspect is in custody.

According to a news release, the Pond Inlet RCMP, Nunavut RCMP's Major Crimes Unit and forensic identification team is investigating, along with the Nunavut coroner.

"The investigation is still in its early stages. However, further information ‎will be shared when available," RCMP said in the statement.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends at this difficult time."

Pond Inlet has a population of about 1,600 people.