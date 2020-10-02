Homicide investigation launched after Whitehorse woman's remains found in Vernon, B.C.

A homicide investigation is underway, after the RCMP identified the remains of a 27-year-old woman found in a burned-out vehicle in North Okanagan, B.C.

Police identified the woman as Erin Chelsea Borgford, who was living in Whitehorse.

Following an autopsy the Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, said RCMP in a press release Friday.

Borgford's remains were found on September 20, after firefighters extinguished a burning car. Police previously said the car was on fire on Louis Estates Road, just off Westside Road, in Vernon.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who saw Borgford or the car she was driving, a grey 2014 Nissan Rogue.

Police are also asking for any dashcam footage of the Westside Road area, in Vernon, on the evening of Saturday, September 19 or early morning of September 20.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.