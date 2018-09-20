RCMP investigating Whitehorse man's death as homicide

Yukon RCMP say they are investigating the death of a 39-year-old Whitehorse man as a homicide, following an autopsy on his body last week.

Shawn Johnnie, 39, died in Vancouver on Sept. 12.

Police said last week the man was taken to Vancouver from Whitehorse General Hospital. An autopsy was performed at Vancouver General Hospital on Sept. 14.

Yukon RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate Johnnie's death.

RCMP are asking anyone with information, or who had contact with Johnnie in the days before he died, to contact them at 867-667-5555.