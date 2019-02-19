Never too young: Kids on N.W.T. First Nation help spark change in their community

For students in need of winter clothes at Chief Sunrise Education Centre, there's a box for that.

"I want everybody nice and warm," said Miley Fabian, a four-year-old student who created the "Sharing Box" on the K'atl'odeeche First Nation Reserve, near Hay River, N.W.T.

The cardboard box, which is located near the entrance of the school, contains mittens and other clothing. People can donate or take an item.

The box is one of 16 projects created, or in the process of being created, for a social studies unit at the K-12 school, which has about 60 students.

The students are in Ashley Beck's junior kindergarten to Grade 3 class.

Veronica Chico, five, created a poster informing people of the phone number of the RCMP’s Hay River detachment. (Steve Silva/CBC)

They started working on their homework projects about three months ago by learning about rights and responsibilities, and needs versus wants, said Beck.

Students identified a need that wasn't being met, then came up with solutions. Beck said she gave them the assignment to make their educational experience more student-driven.

One student made bracelets to sell, and raised enough money for a UNICEF water pump.

Teacher Ashley Beck says she wanted the assignment to be student-driven. (Steve Silva/CBC)

"She enlisted the help of all her classmates and, together, they've raised almost $1,300," which is enough for two water pumps, Beck said.

The students are now trying to figure out if they should buy another water pump or use the money for another need.

I want them to feel empowered ... and that they can change the world. - Ashley Beck, teacher

One student created a poster to remind people in the school of the number for the local RCMP detachment, which doesn't have 911 service. Another made sandwiches and delivered them to a man who is homeless.

Katelynn Fabian-Poitras, who is seven, wrote a letter to the community's chief asking for unused homes in the area to be fixed up for people who have no home.

"I'm worried that the people who don't have homes could die," she said.

Ryker Nestle, five, set up boxes at Ehdah Cho Store for people to donate or take groceries. The idea was one of 16 homework projects created by students at the Chief Sunrise Education Centre on the K'atl'odeeche First Nation Reserve, near Hay River, N.W.T. (Steve Silva/CBC)

Five-year-old Ryker Nestle created boxes at the local grocery store, Ehdah Cho, so people can donate food, or take what they need.

Beck said she hopes this assignment continues to inspire her students, beyond the unit.

"I want them to feel empowered," she said.

"I want them to know that they can make a difference in their school, in their community, and that they can change the world, that they have that power."