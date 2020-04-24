'Kind of left on their own': Yukon mom calls for more support for homeschooling son

Now that Yukon schools are closed for the rest of the year, some parents are finding homeschooling to be a challenge.

Earlier this month, Yukon's Education Department cancelled classes because of COVID-19. Face-to-face class time with teachers has been replaced by at-home lesson plans specialized for different grades.

But one Whitehorse parent says there needs to be more online instruction provided by schools.

"Basically they have given all the kids a bunch of homework ... and they are kind of left on their own," said Marion Primozic, whose son Tristen Primozic is in Grade 11.

​​​"If the parents don't understand such things, then they are stuck."

Whitehorse student Tristen Primozic works on his laptop at home. (Marion Primozic)

Primozic said her son's chemistry class is a frustrating example.

"I never took chemistry in school, I took biology, and I didn't know how to do any of those problems," she said. "My son had homework to do, and I was asking him to do that. He looked at me blankly not knowing how to do that either."

She said there need to be more check-ins from the school.

"There are no Zoom classes, there are no conference calls, there are no check-ins."

Parents not expected to replace teachers: government

Earlier this month, Yukon's Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said students would be using online tools other methods to finish the school year at home.

Yukon Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said the government doesn't expect parents to 'to turn your kitchens and living rooms into schools or become teachers.' (CBC)

"We do not expect you to turn your kitchens and living rooms into schools or become teachers," McPhee told parents.

Primozic said balancing her son's schooling and working from home is affecting their relationship.

"I'm saying I want this homework done or I want this done and he is arguing with me saying it doesn't need to get done because he is saying I'm not his teacher," she said.

Kyle Nightingale, an Education Department spokesperson, said families who have concerns about homeschooling should contact their teachers or principals.

"It's a time of adaptation for everyone and we do recognize it is a very significant change in routine and a big adjustment for everyone and it's not the way we normally complete learning," he said.

Nightingale said teachers are doing their best to educate students during the pandemic.