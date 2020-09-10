Yellowknife youth centre close to returning to its home base on 50th Street

After a year of running a youth drop-in centre out of two temporary locations in the city, Home Base Yellowknife, formally SideDoor Ministries, is on the verge of returning to its own home base.

A five-year lease agreement allowing the organization to move back to 4903 50th Street, the space it operated out of for two decades up until the spring of last year, was unanimously approved on its first reading during a special council meeting on Monday.

It was set to go before council for final approval Monday night.

"Five years is going to be great," said Tammy Roberts, Home Base's executive director. "Usually any youth that have been displaced or homeless or involved in foster care end up making a lot of moves so it's something familiar to those youth and we're really excited."

The red and blue downtown building was shuttered suddenly the first week of March 2020.

The youth drop-in centre it housed, called the Resource Centre, was relocated in July to Hope's Haven — an emergency shelter and transitional home for young people that is run by the same organization and was also impacted by the recent rebrand from SideDoor to Home Base.

Tammy Roberts said returning to a space with a five-year lease agreement will mean familiarity for youth. (Kate Kyle/CBC)

The drop-in program has since been moved to the second floor above the post office — but Roberts said their lease ends Wednesday. They had intended to move into the city-owned building on 50th Street in December 2020, she said, but it ended up being used as an adult day shelter instead.

"It's a really quick turnaround but I'm confident that everything will end up working in our favour in the end," she said. Wednesday afternoon and evening, she said, they'll have "all hands on deck" to help with the move.

"You'll see a lot of people walking down the back alley pulling wagons and carrying things and we're fortunate to have a board member who is going to be able to provide a vehicle and trailer for the heavier items."

Eventually hoped to be open all day

The space will be called Home Base Youth Centre, and the goal is to have it open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, said Roberts.

But, she added, they don't have enough staff for that yet and they've submitted funding proposals to try and make it happen.

Roberts envisions it as a space for all youth to hang out — whether they're homeless or not.

"They can access Wi-Fi, the space will have showers for some that might need that, we're going to have a small laundry facility set up, we're going to have access to television, there'll be a little bit of exercise equipment there and there's also a nice big kitchen space," she said.

"We want to be able to build so it's a place where all youth can go so that maybe some of our youth who are struggling in the community make great connections with other youth in this space."