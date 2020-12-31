Holiday storm sees record high winds in Pangnirtung and Kimmirut

Communities in the Qikiqtani are recovering from a storm over the holiday long weekend that saw record high winds in both Pangnirtung and Kimmirut, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

In Kimmirut, wind gusts reached 120 km/h on Dec. 26, and in Pangnirtung, winds were clocked at 136 km/h. That's the highest on record for data that goes back to 1925, Environment Canada meteorologist Sara Hoffman said.

Though, one resident posted a photo on social media showing a gust at 184 km/h.

In Pangnirtung, the storm saw housing units damaged and shacks and boats blown away. One apartment lost its staircase.

One apartment building lost its staircase during the storm. (Submitted by Aimo Kilabuk)

The weather also meant it wasn't safe for hamlet staff to plow snow or deliver water. Workers couldn't even open the doors of their vehicles.

"I saw that the wind picked up to 184 km/h according to the weather device. It was getting scary," said Tim Evic, the foreman of municipal services in Pangnirtung.

Some people took shelter in the community school, he said.

In Coral Harbour, winds were as high as 115 km/h, and in Grise Fiord, 107 km/h.

"It speaks to the strength and size of this storm that days after it started we still have blizzard warnings and wind warnings out," Hoffman said last week.

The storm also saw two new daily temperature highs in Pangnirtung of 4 C on Dec. 27 and 1.4 C on Dec. 28. The unusually warm temperatures are caused by wind coming down from high in the atmosphere, Hoffman said.

Storms in the region usually happen in the spring and fall, so it's uncommon for a storm of this size to come in late December, she said, adding that the storm itself started in Hudson Bay when a low pressure system came up from Quebec.

The storm "deepened over the water," she said.

"There's quite a lot of ice now but even though, the ice energy can come through from the water below so it strengthened and intensified and brought very strong winds and long periods of blowing snow and heavy falling snow," Hoffman said.