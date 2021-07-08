Section of Yukon's Robert Campbell Highway closed due to forest fire

A section of the Robert Campbell Highway in Yukon has been closed due to a nearby forest fire.

According to the Yukon government's highways and public works department, the closure stretches from kilometre 10 to kilometre 360, between Watson Lake and Ross River.

The Robert Campbell Highway is closed from kilometre 10 to kilometre 360 due to a forest fire next to the highway.

Yukon's wildfire map shows a 1,300-hectare fire burning at the Tuchitua River near the highway.

The fire is classified as out of control, and is expected to reach the highway itself at some point on Thursday near the junction of Nahanni Range Road.

According to a Yukon government spokesperson, the Tuchitua River wildfire was lightning-caused and began on Tuesday, fuelled in part by hot and dry weather.

The spokesperson says wildland fire crews are on site installing structure protection.

There are a number of fires burning in the territory as of Thursday, though no new ones had started in the last 24 hours.

A number of areas, including Teslin, Whitehorse, and Faro, also remain under an extreme level of fire risk.

People are advised to follow Yukon511's Twitter account for the latest updates on the highway closure.