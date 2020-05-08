Part of Dempster Highway to close starting Friday, says N.W.T. government

A section of Highway 8, also known as the Dempster Highway, will be closed to traffic at 5 p.m. on Friday, according to the government of the Northwest Territories.

The highway will be closed from kilometres one to 14.2, the territorial government said in a Friday morning news release.

"Travellers are advised to complete their essential movement of goods prior to closure," said the release.

The government said it is hoping to reopen the highway once ferries begin for the season. Until that time, people in vehicles are being asked to use Highway 1, which remains open for residents and people working in certain services, to enter or leave the territory.

The commissioner of the Northwest Territories made the order under the Public Highways Act, to support the territory's travel restrictions "required to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories."

"Drivers are reminded that it is unsafe and illegal to drive on a closed highway. Only emergency and enforcement vehicles are exempted from the closure," said the release.

More information on the restrictions at all four highway border crossings in the territory can be found here.