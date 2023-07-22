N.W.T.'s Highway 3 closed due to fire after cabin, home owners ordered to leave

The highway between Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., was closed at 11 p.m. MT Friday, shortly after people who live along Highway 3 were ordered to leave the area immediately due to wildfire.

In an emergency alert issued shortly after 10 p.m., cabin and home owners between kilometres 276 and 290 of the highway were ordered to get out after reconnaissance flights revealed a fire burning in the area will probably reach the highway overnight.

The highway, the only road linking Yellowknife to other N.W.T. communities and to Alberta, was then ordered closed between kilometres 246 and 339 (almost the entire stretch between Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀). Until then, people were advised to drive cautiously and expect poor visibility amid extremely heavy smoke.

The wildfire was burning 10 kilometres north of the highway between Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀ as of Friday morning. It's likely to reach the highway overnight, according to N.W.T. Fire. (CBC)

People in the area are asked to go to either Yellowknife or Behchokǫ, neither of which are at risk at this time, and to alert loved ones of their safe arrival.

Favourable winds are expected to slow the fire's growth Saturday, N.W.T. Fire's notice says.

Cabin and home owners who live along the highway were put on notice earlier Friday that the fire could affect the area. Sprinklers were set up at various properties along the highway.

Video posted to Facebook late Friday showed a dark and smoky road and "raining ashes."