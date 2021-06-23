Highway 1 near N.W.T.-Alberta border down to 1 lane after road floods

A section of Highway 1 just north of the Northwest Territories-Alberta border is reduced to one lane after it was excavated to deal with excess water.

A 3.5-metre wide trench was dug across the road to assist with drainage of the flooded area, according to an email from the Department of Infrastructure on Tuesday.

It follows delays caused on the highway after flooding Sunday evening, where at one point the road was mostly submerged in overflowing water.

The road had been temporarily shut down on Monday to make the repairs.

Crews install a portable temporary bridge at kilometre 42 on Highway 1 on June 21, 2021. (N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure)

Approximately 300 metres of road was affected, the territory said in the email.

Highway 1 is currently operating with one lane on a temporary bridge installed on kilometre 42, the territory says, until water levels subside and repairs are completed.

It added that the flooding in the Swede Creek area of the highway was caused by excessive rain that came down last week.