Transport officers monitoring highway south of Enterprise, after travel ban announced

In Enterprise, about an hour north of the N.W.T.-Alberta border, an officer is stopping all cars and telling them the same thing — that Highway 1 will be closed soon.

CBC drove down to the community earlier Saturday, and a reporter noted a highway transport officer asking every person at the road stop where they are coming from, if they are residents of the Northwest Territories, and taking down their licence plate number. They also reminded drivers that they need to self-isolate for at least 14 days upon arrival to the N.W.T.

Chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola said in a press release late Friday night that the territory's border would be closed as of Saturday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The N.W.T reported its first case of COVID-19 in the Yellowknife region Saturday afternoon.

Highway 1 is the main connecting road from northern Alberta into the Northwest Territories. Enterprise, N.W.T., is the first community along that road.

A transport officer asks drivers where they are from, if they are residents of the N.W.T and reminds them to go into self-isolation for the next 14 days. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

The trasport officer told the CBC reporter that officials have been deployed to the borders to other communities like Fort Smith, Fort Liard and Fort McPherson.

The officer said officials were also travelling along Highway 1 to put up signs along the road. It is unclear, they continued, of where the signs will be placed.

CBC has contacted the territorial government for more confirmation of details.