No timeline yet for reopening N.W.T.'s Highway 1, closed past the Highway 3 junction

The highway to several Dehcho communities has been closed since May 14 due to high water levels. The territory says it doesn't know when the road will reopen.

Highway has been closed at kilometre 236 since May 14

A map of highway conditions, updated regularly by the N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure, shows a road closure on Highway 1 past the Highway 3 junction. The department said in an email the section of road from Kilometre 236 to 238 has been closed since Saturday due to high water and the government does not know when it will reopen. (Source: N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure)

There's no news yet on when part of the highway connecting several Dehcho communities will reopen.

Highway 1 leads into the N.W.T. from Alberta, passes through Enterprise, and swings west to run past the junction with Highway 3. It connects southwestern N.W.T. communities, such as Fort Simpson, Jean Marie River and Sambaa K'e, to the rest of the territory.

N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure spokesperson Darren Campbell confirmed in an email Tuesday evening that the highway is closed for two kilometres at Kilometre 236, in between the Highway 3 junction and the access road to Sambaa K'e, due to high water.

That section has been closed since Saturday.

"We cannot say at this point when this section will reopen," Campbell wrote. "Highway staff continue to diligently work on it so it can be safely reopened to traffic."

It was not immediately clear if this means no vehicles at all can pass through this stretch of road, but Campbell added the department is asking travellers to drive carefully on all N.W.T. roads and pay attention to road conditions.

