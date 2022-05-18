No timeline yet for reopening N.W.T.'s Highway 1, closed past the Highway 3 junction

There's no news yet on when part of the highway connecting several Dehcho communities will reopen.

Highway 1 leads into the N.W.T. from Alberta, passes through Enterprise, and swings west to run past the junction with Highway 3. It connects southwestern N.W.T. communities, such as Fort Simpson, Jean Marie River and Sambaa K'e, to the rest of the territory.

N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure spokesperson Darren Campbell confirmed in an email Tuesday evening that the highway is closed for two kilometres at Kilometre 236, in between the Highway 3 junction and the access road to Sambaa K'e, due to high water.

That section has been closed since Saturday.

"We cannot say at this point when this section will reopen," Campbell wrote. "Highway staff continue to diligently work on it so it can be safely reopened to traffic."

It was not immediately clear if this means no vehicles at all can pass through this stretch of road, but Campbell added the department is asking travellers to drive carefully on all N.W.T. roads and pay attention to road conditions.