Skip to Main Content
Highway closed south of Enterprise, N.W.T., due to wildfire
North

Highway closed south of Enterprise, N.W.T., due to wildfire

The N.W.T.'s infrastructure department has announced that Highway 1 has been closed between the community of Enterprise and the Alberta border, due to a wildfire at Steen River, Alta.

Closure due to a wildfire at Steen River, Alta., gov't announced closure Tuesday afternoon

CBC News ·
A vehicle leaves High Level, Alta. in a handout photo. The highway between High Level and Enterprise N.W.T. has been closed due to a wildfire burning near Steen Lake, Alberta, as the area continues to deal with hot, dry conditions. (Stefanie Brown handout/The Canadian Press)

The highway between High Level, Alta., and Enterprise, N.W.T., has been closed due to a wildfire in the area.

In a tweet, the N.W.T.'s infrastructure department announced that Highway 1 has been closed between the community of Enterprise and the Alberta border. Highway 1 becomes Highway 35 in Alberta.

The closure is due to a wildfire at Steen River, Alta., the department tweeted Tuesday at approximately 4:30 p.m. 

Steen River, a settlement located along the highway, is approximately 120 kilometres north of High Level, which is under an evacuation order due to a nearby wildfire, and approximately 120 kilometres south of Enterprise.

In a separate tweet, an account run by the Alberta government responsible for highway conditions tweeted that no travel is permitted between High Level and Enterprise.

The N.W.T. government said that updates will be tweeted as they become available.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|