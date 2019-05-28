Highway closed south of Enterprise, N.W.T., due to wildfire

The highway between High Level, Alta., and Enterprise, N.W.T., has been closed due to a wildfire in the area.

In a tweet, the N.W.T.'s infrastructure department announced that Highway 1 has been closed between the community of Enterprise and the Alberta border. Highway 1 becomes Highway 35 in Alberta.

The closure is due to a wildfire at Steen River, Alta., the department tweeted Tuesday at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Steen River, a settlement located along the highway, is approximately 120 kilometres north of High Level, which is under an evacuation order due to a nearby wildfire, and approximately 120 kilometres south of Enterprise.

No vehicles are allowed to travel between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Enterprise?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Enterprise</a> and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Alberta?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Alberta</a> border (<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWThwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWThwy1</a>) due to a wildfire at Steen River, Alberta. Updates will be tweeted as they become available. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWT</a> —@GNWT_INF

In a separate tweet, an account run by the Alberta government responsible for highway conditions tweeted that no travel is permitted between High Level and Enterprise.

There is no travel permitted between High Level & Enterprise, NWT due to a wildfire in the area. Visit <a href="https://t.co/0yIT7KnUPB">https://t.co/0yIT7KnUPB</a> for details. <a href="https://twitter.com/GNWT_INF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GNWT_INF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABRoads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABRoads</a> —@511Alberta

The N.W.T. government said that updates will be tweeted as they become available.