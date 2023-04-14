Kilts, lilts and the 'hairy coo': Highland dancers to host competition in Yellowknife

Cindy Kimove says she doesn't remember life before Highland dancing.

Her mother was from Scotland and Kimove has been dancing since she was three years old.

Today she runs CK Dance Company in Yellowknife, where she teaches Highland dance to everyone from "teeny tots" to adults.

While the dance company has been around for three years, Kimove started the NWT Highland Dancers' Association last October.

Now she's getting ready to host the North of 60 Highland Dance competition in August, which she says will be the world's northernmost competition.

Dances reflect culture

Every dance has an associated story, says Kimove.

The Highland Fling, she explains, is inspired by a battle between Scotland and England, where the Scots were outnumbered.

"So one Scottish soldier, who is unnamed, he has this bright idea to take his shield, put it on the ground, jump up and down on top of it and yell and scream and everybody joins in," she says.

"The sound echoes and travels up the valley and the English apparently get scared and run away. So it's the first non-battle Scottish victory and they like to tell that."

Sharing these stories, says Kimove, is an important part of Highland dance culture.

Picking a kilt is another.

"You order a kilt outfit that's custom made for yourself, that has some kind of meaning to you, and then you wear that until it no longer fits you," she says.

"So you wear that at every competition and people recognize you by the tartan that you wear."

Cindy Kimove is the owner of CK Dance Company in Yellowknife, where she teaches Highland dancing. (Meaghan Brackenbury/CBC)

Competing 'scary but fun'

Eva Prescott has an extra accessory to make her kilt standout: a small pin of a "hairy coo" (hairy cow) named Hamish.

Prescott, 8, is one of CK's junior dancers eyeing this year's competition. She's been dancing for two years but has never competed.

And what does she think it will be like?

"Scary and fun," she says.

So far, junior dancers have learned the Highland Fling and Scottish Lilt.

"It's a nice dance," says Prescott, of the lilt.

Dancing under the midnight sun

In holding the competition, Kimove hopes the young dancers will make friends with others from across the country.

"I think it's just a really hopeful thing because there's so many other things that seven- and eight-year-olds could spend their time doing," says Kimove.

"But doing something that's active while also promoting a cultural art form is just so meaningful."

Kimove says bringing a local competition adds "an extra layer of drive" to the dancers. Ultimately, she hopes this opens the door for northern dancers to one day compete nationally.

Some of the upcoming competition's highlights include bringing up a judge from Toronto and a "midnight fling" where dancers will gather in their pyjamas to dance under the midnight sun.

To make that happen, the association is hosting a Ceilidh or "kitchen party" on Apr. 29 at the Black Knight.

Those looking to attend won't be sitting around.

"You are supposed to be involved in it," says Kimove.

"Get up and dance when you want to."