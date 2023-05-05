Water levels high on N.W.T.'s Peel River and Arctic Red River

Two tributaries of the Mackenzie River in the N.W.T. are experiencing high water levels and flow rates, according to the territorial government.

In a precautionary update Friday, the government said cabins and camps near the Arctic Red River and the Peel River could be affected by high water and late ice break-up.

It said data shows that the water level and flow rate on both rivers has been "near or above maximum previously recorded values since fall 2022."

There was also far more rain in the Sahtu and Beaufort Delta regions last summer and fall, and higher than usual amounts of snow in the Peel basin.

Meanwhile, both river basins have experienced cooler temperatures, and a later spring melt means there's a bigger chance of high water, the territory said.