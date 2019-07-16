No one arrested in 'high risk take down' in Yellowknife's Old Town

Yellowknife RCMP say no one was arrested or charged in what they are calling a "high risk take down" in Yellowknife's Old Town near the Dancing Moose Café Monday evening.

McDonald Drive was blocked during the incident for public safety. RCMP spokesperson Julie Plourde said in an email that police responded to a call for service in the area at 9:30 p.m.

Plourde said it was an isolated incident and police are continuing to investigate. No further details were provided.