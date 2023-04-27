High risk of flooding around Dawson City, Yukon, as late spring thaw arrives

There's little certainty in the forecast for how the Klondike and Yukon rivers will break up by Dawson City, but signs point toward flooding.

It's been a cool spring so far in the Dawson area, and a lot of snow fell over the winter. The amount of snow on the ground — called the snowpack — is higher than it usually is, meaning more water hitting the rivers once things start melting.

Water levels began rising on April 21, according to the territory's first ice breakup forecast of the year, but the late thaw makes it hard to predict what will happen.

That forecast, issued Wednesday afternoon, said if water flow increases rapidly, ice could jam up on both the Klondike and Yukon rivers. With warmer weather on the horizon, there's a high probability of that happening on the Klondike. Overnight lows are expected to stay above freezing starting Sunday.

"The rate of [water level] rise is expected to slowly increase as warmer daily maximum temperatures return over the next few days," the forecast stated.

"It is too early to judge how resistant the ice cover is, but the lack of visible degradation at this time suggests a dynamic breakup is likely with a potential for ice jam flooding."

On the Yukon River, the forecast predicts breakup happening after May 4 unless temperatures soar. Starting next week, there's a moderate chance of ice jams causing a sudden rise in water levels.