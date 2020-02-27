RCMP arrest 2 men after finding 13,000 doses of cocaine during traffic stop

RCMP in High Level, Alta., arrested two men after seizing a large amount of cocaine following a traffic stop.

RCMP said they stopped a vehicle in town on Feb. 19, according to a news release sent Wednesday.

After obtaining a search warrant with the help of Yellowknife RCMP, High Level RCMP said they seized 1.3 kilograms of cocaine and an ounce of another drug, khat, as well as drug paraphernalia and packaging.

"The cocaine seized in this traffic stop represents potentially 13,000 average doses," states the news release.

"It is believed that these drugs were destined for towns throughout the Northwest Territories, including Yellowknife and Hay River."

Ahmed Abdi Maalin, 23, of Brooks, Alta., was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, and obstructing a peace officer.

Abdiraham Mohamud Mohamed, 64, of Yellowknife was also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both men were released and is scheduled to be in High Level Provincial Court on April 6.