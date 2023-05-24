Hay River businesses prepare for customers to return

Businesses in Hay River, N.W.T., are preparing for when the general public is allowed to return.

For those in need of coffee, the Rooster's manager says they'll try to be open by Sunday, so stay tuned.

But grocery stores, the pharmacy and contractors are among those that are already open and gearing up to serve the general public.

Bryce Maher, owner of Maher's Plumbing & Heating Ltd., says he'll be back and working when people return, but he's got a lot of work waiting for him.

Maher said since he hasn't been able to do any of the plumbing or heating work he was scheduled to do for the past month, he needs to complete that first.

"Once we can start getting stuff back to normal," he said. "We'll be full board trying to play catchup for probably all winter."

Maher says he's sure the other contractors in town are in the same situation.

He said contractors have lost their window to complete late summer, early fall work — work that typically needs to be completed before the winter.

Home Hardware is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but it will be returning to its regular hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Wayne Korotash, owner of Hay River Home Hardware, said the store is ready to serve, as it just had a truck deliver supplies.

"Our shelves are pretty well stocked," he said.

Korotash said he is looking forward to seeing familiar faces.

"It feels good to have the community come back," he said.

"These are not just our customers but they're our friends and family, so it feels good after a month."

Rings Pharmacy will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday. The pharmacy will resume normal hours, open 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday.

The Super A gas bar is currently open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The grocery store is currently open from 12-6 p.m.

MCL McKay Contracting Ltd., a residential and commercial flooring and paint supplier, opened at 8 a.m. on Friday and will be open throughout the week.